Two Chinese Coast guard vessels performed ''blocking and dangerous maneuver'' on PCG ship

Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels performed ''blocking and dangerous maneuver'' in the area where BRP Teresa Magbanua conducted a nine-day patrol at Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

The PCG added that on Feb. 8 at 1326 a Chinese Coast Guard vessel with bow number 3302 ''conducted blocking and dangerous maneuver by passing thru from port beam to dead ahead of MRRV 9701 ( BRP Teresa Magbanua).''

This occurred at 6.997 nautical miles southeast off Bajo de Masinloc, the PCG added.

The PCG said that Chinese Coast Guard vessel with bow number 3105 also did ''dangerous maneuver and blocking.''

Two more Chinese Coast Guard vessels with bow numbers 3063 and 3063 along with four Chinese Maritime Militia ship were also monitored by BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG said.

BRP Teresa Magbanua also observed the presence of four Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels.

''BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) professionally engaged the Chinese maritime ships through radio, reiterating the clear and principled position of the Philippines in accordance with international law,'' the PCG said.

On February 1, PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, ordered the BRP Teresa Magbanua deployed to ' ensure safety and safeguard Filipino fishermen in the area.''

BRP Teresa Magbanua supported over 100 Filipino fishermen on board 14 Filipino fishing boats.

The Coast Guard crew distributed food packs and groceries to assist the fishermen in the prolonged traditional fishing activities in Bajo de Masinloc. DMS