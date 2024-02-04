PH welcomes slight improvement on Corruption Perception Index in 2023

The Philippine government welcomed the slight improvement of the country's standing in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International for the year 2023.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said: "The Government takes note of the slight improvement of the Philippines' standing in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International. We consider this result as both a challenge to do better and a reason for hope that the country is headed in the right direction.''

"In line with the President's clarion call for the entire Government "to show in deeds, not in words, that it is deserving of the people's trust," earnest efforts are already being undertaken to implement the digital transformation mandate of the Administration in order to streamline institutional processes and curtail opportunities for graft and corruption," he added.

With the necessary transformational measures being put in place, Bersamin also encourages the public "to be optimistic and assured that the Government will not fail or falter in its steadfast commitment to effectively provide efficient and transparent public service."

The Philippines improved its score at the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) to 34 from 33 in 2022 and ranked 115 among the 180 countries and territories included in the CPI in 2023.

The score scaled from 0 that represents "highly corrupt" to 100 for a country that is "very clean" from corrupt practices.

"Over two-thirds of countries score below 50 out of 100, which strongly indicates that they have serious corruption problems," Transparency International stated.

"The global average is stuck at only 43, while the vast majority of countries have made no progress or declined in the last decade. What is more, 23 countries fell to their lowest scores to date this year," it added. Robina Asido/DMS