NEDA leads talks on economic, social, cultural rights assessment based on 3rd PH human rights plan 2018-2022

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), in partnership with the United Nations Joint Programme for Human Rights (UNJPHR) in the Philippines and the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat (PHRCS), led discussions on the end-of-term assessment of the 3rd Philippine Human Rights Plan (PHRP) 2018-2022 focusing on economic, social, and cultural rights at the Ugnayang Bayan Forum 2024 held in Quezon City on January 30.

As the lead agency responsible for the country’s adherence to the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ESCR), Director Reverie Pure Sapaen of NEDA-Governance Staff spearheaded the discussion on the country’s accomplishments under Chapter 2 of the PHRP on economic, social, and cultural rights as cornerstone of human development.

“I call on all my fellow public servants and the rest of the government to develop and implement plans, policies, and programs with the consciousness of upholding economic, social, and cultural rights,” said Sapaen.

Reporting on the country’s accomplishments, Sapaen stated that the Philippines has laid the foundations of mainstreaming human rights-based approaches and good governance principles in government processes; mainstreamed collection and disaggregation of data on vulnerable sectors; and enacted several laws related to the promotion and protection of ESCR.

Some of these laws include Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, National Mental Health Care Delivery System, Universal Health Care, Philippine Identification System, and Free Internet Access in Public Places.

Sapaen also highlighted the need to improve the country's public service delivery in health, housing, social protection, and education, as well as enhancing the collection and disaggregation of data on vulnerable sectors.

Recommendations from the forum will be used in developing the 4th PHRP. NEDA is preparing the identification of programs and strategies to be included in the Plan, determining gaps to be addressed by the succeeding Plan, and participating in technical working group meetings, stakeholder consultations, and workshops.

Aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022, the 3rd PHRP served as an instrument that aims to integrate the government's human rights agenda into its development initiatives to protect all individuals, particularly the most vulnerable sectors.

This also fulfills the country's obligations under various international human rights treaties, as it seeks to address the relevant outcomes of its engagements with UN human rights treaty bodies and other mechanisms.

The 4th PHRP, which will be aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, is expected to be launched in December 2024. NEDA Public Affairs