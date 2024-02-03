Philippines remains ''dangerous country for journalists'', says UN Special Rapporteur

The Philippines remains to be "a dangerous country for journalists", United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan said on Friday.

"The killing of journalists is the most egregious form of censorship, and the Philippines remains a dangerous country for journalists. According to UNESCO, there are some 81 cases of killings of journalists that remain to be resolved. That has not been investigated, prosecuted," she said in a press conference in Mandaluyong City.

"Clearly, much needs to be done to attack impunity. Violence against journalists and human rights defenders as we all know was particularly high during the Duterte administration," she added.

Khan noted that "the current administration appears to be more amiable towards the press than the previous one", however she noted that "the damage caused by the previous administration has reduced media... and public trust and independent journalism because of the viral disinformation campaigns."

"The past 18 months shows that the trend remains disturbing (the four) journalists (killed since) the new administration took office. I've been told by the Department of Justice that they have prosecuted three cases and are investigative the four, and the Department of Justice has also taken some other measures to strengthen investigation and prosecution," she said.

Two of the four slain were broadcast journalists. One was Percy Lapid, a radio commentator, who was gunned down in October 2022 and Juan Jumalon, who was shot dead in his studio inside his home while he was on the air, last year.

"However, the main issue here of course, is what is known as EO 35 mechanism which brings in all the various agencies of the government together to address impunity, and EO 35 needs to be strengthened because impunity for killings still remains a major problem. We must not forget. Accountability for past victims, justice for victims in the past," she added. Robina Asido/DMS