Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Occidental Mindoro province on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded at 13 kilometers morthwest of Abra De Ilog around 4:46 am.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin. has a depth of 11 kilometers.

There is no aftershock expected but damage is anticipated because of the tremor, Phivolcs said.

Instrumental intensity IV was recorded in Abra de Ilog and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro while intensity III in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, intensity II in Tagaytay City in Cavite and Intensity I over Batangas City, Cuenca, Mataas na kahoy and San Luis in Batangas. Robina Asido/DMS