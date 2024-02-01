3 cops killed as they try to serve arrest warrant vs criminal group in Samar

Three cops were killed while four were injured as they tried to serve an arrest warrant to murder suspects in a remote village in Sta. Margarita, Samar on Tuesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

In a press briefing Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the regional police office was to serve arrest warrants to Edito Ampoan, the head of the Ampoan Group; Jojo Alteros, and Rogelio Macurol, but the suspects fired at the police.

She said the police arrested seven suspected members of the Ampoan Group who are involved in murder cases and they are set to file cases against them.

Fajardo said they are still pursuing the members and set up road blockades plus checkpoints to make sure they will not leave Sta. Margarita.

She added that the four cops who obtained minor injuries were sent to a hospital and will receive assistance with the families of the fatalities.

According to Fajardo, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. is scheduled to visit the families of the three slain cops and the families of the injured on Thursday or Friday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS