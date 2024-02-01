No destabilization plot vs Marcos gov’t : PNP

There is no destabilization plot against the Marcos administration, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr made this assurance, said spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo made this assurance after former President Rodrigo Duterte warned President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that he could be ousted from the Palace like his father, should he continue to pursue the people’s initiative as a mode for amending the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte’s son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, called on Marcos to resign for his apparent lack of love and aspirations for the country last Sunday.

“Let us be cautious with whatever we hear on the news but on the part of the PNP, we have not monitored any destabilization plot or even coup d'etat,” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said the PNP’s morale remains high and that they will stay out of political issues.

“The PNP remains focused on our mandate and whatever political issues we hear on the news will not affect the PNP. Our PNP Chief, through the respective regional directors, reminds the police not to listen to the political noise,” she said.

She also asked other interest groups to respect the PNP just like they respect their freedom of expression.

“We request the other interest groups, the PNP respects their freedom to express whether they are for or against groups that are part of the administration. What we are asking is please spare the PNP,” Fajardo said.Jaspearl Tan/DMS