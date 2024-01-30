Marcos vows to make gov't more responsive to people under Bagong Pilipinas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to make the government more responsive to people’s needs, and urged government officials and personnel to help his administration carry out the much needed reforms.

“For this I pledge, government will neither ask the people for sacrifices it will not exact first upon itself, nor impose a burden that is heavier than what people can carry,” said Marcos during Sunday’s kickoff rally for the Bagong Pilipinas campaign at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Around 400,000 people attended the event, including members of the Cabinet, lawmakers, national government agency employees, local government officials, and the general public.

“Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang pagbabago ay nagsisimula sa pamahalaan. While power emanates from the people, change must begin from the government. Kaya naman, ito ang aking mga mahigpit na tagubilin sa mga kawani ng gobyerno,” Marcos said.

Laziness is prohibited among government workers, Marcos said, stressing services must be fast, projects must be completed on time, deadlines must be met per schedule, and distress calls must be responded quickly.

He promised to fight corruption and extravagant spending in government under the Bagong Pilipinas.

Also under the reformist campaign, abuse and government excesses won’t be tolerated, the President said, noting government workers and officials are servants of the people, not their masters.

The Bagong Pilipinas Campaign is the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society.

It encourages every Filipino to see beyond differences and work harmoniously to build a nation that shapes a more promising future for its citizens. Presidential News Desk