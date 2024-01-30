Duterte claims Marcos was on PDEA list; Marcos denies

In a speech at a rally in Davao City on Sunday, former President Rodrigo Duterte said when he was the mayor of Davao, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed him that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was listed in their database as one of those involved in illegal drugs.

“Bongbong (nickname of Marcos) is high. That’s why I am telling you. Bongbong Marcos was high back then. Now that he is President, our President is high. You people in the military know that, especially those in Malacanang. The Armed Forces of the Philippines knows that. We have a President who is a drug addict,” Duterte said.

“When I was mayor, PDEA showed me the evidence. Your name was on the list,” he added.

On Monday, PDEA denied that Marcos was ever on their watchlist, even during Duterte’s term.

Asked by reporters before he flew to Vietnam for a state visit if he will deny he is on drugs, Marcos laughed and said: "I won't even dignify.''

Sought for his reaction to Duterte calling him a “drug addict”, Marcos told reporters: “I think it’s the fentanyl.”

“Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller that you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects and PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) has been taking the drug for a very long time now,'' he said.

''When was the last time he told us that he was taking fentanyl? Around five, six years ago. Something like that. After five, six years that has to affect him. I think that’s why he’s like that,” Marcos said.

“I hope his doctors take better care of him than this and don’t neglect him, because it becomes a problem,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS