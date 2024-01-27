Mitsubishi Motors launch new pickup All-New Triton

By Robina Asido

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) launched a new model of their pick-up called the All-New Triton in a ceremony in Quezon City on Friday.

"We are now implementing our All-New Mitsubishi Triton launch event here in Manila, together with media partner, bank partner, and all business partners we launched (it) officially to the public," Takeshi Hara, MMPC president and chief executive officer (CEO), said during the ceremony.

With the launching of the All-New Triton, Hara expressed confidence that it will expand its market share in the car industry.

"We developed this All-New Triton from scratch... we're trying to get (a) higher position, higher segment market share. Now we are number four," he said.

"(We) would like to compete with other big rivals, Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Nissan Navara. They are so great but I am very very confident to (conquer) their market share and I would like to build up a bit more bigger sales of pick-up. Pick-up is a very perfect match to Filipino riders," he added.

Hara noted that the MMPC secured 18.3 percent market share in the car industry in 2023 as they recorded the highest number of vehicles sold in a year.

"78,371 units sold in 2023 calendar year, highest record. Thank you very much for your great support and then this allowed us to secure 18.3 percent market share in the industry, thank you very much for helping us achieve this milestone," he said.

The launching of the All-New Mitsubishi Triton, imported from Thailand, was also done by the MMPC in Cebu City. DMS