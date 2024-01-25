Gov't to double free Wi-Fi sites this year to support eLGU implementation

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is planning to double the number of Wi-Fi sites in the country this year under the Broadband ng Masa program to support the implementation of eLGU by the interior department.

“I think planong doblehin iyong number ng free Wi-Fi especially sa mga LGUs (local government units) na nangangailangan talaga ng connectivity para ma-implement din po itong tinatawag na eLGU,” Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

“In fact, ang part ng effort din po ng DICT ay habang nag-i-implement ang DILG at DICT at ARTA [Anti-Red Tape Authority] ng eLGU kailangan samahan na rin ng connectivity, kailangan magsasabay siya para parallel iyong effort, ” he added.

Asked about the total number of sites installed by the DICT for free Wi-Fi, Almirol cited reports that there are 25,000 sites for free Wi-Fi before the end of 2023.

Also during the same press briefing, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the DILG has so far finished the streamlining or simplifying the processing of business license, occupancy permit, and other permits and the LGUs will then proceed to actual digitalization.

“Mas mabilis kung cellphone lang. Sa ngayon po, 60 percent na ang na-digital pero of course ibang isyu iyong ilan ba sa kanila ang may kaya nang tumanggap ng bayad, ng online application at makapagbayad ? kakaunti pa lang po iyon ‘no depende sa lugar,” Abalos said.

“Sa Metro Manila halos lahat wala tayong problema. So, iyon po ang ginagawa namin ngayon ng DICT, ng ARTA ? umiikot pa kami,” he added.

In line with the administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of improving bureaucratic efficiency, the DILG, DICT, and ARTA presented to the President during a sectoral meeting the status of the implementation of the electronic business one-stop shop, particularly the eLGU.

The nationwide implementation of the eLGU aims to digitalize and streamline local government processes. Presidential News Desk