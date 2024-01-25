Marcos says Philippines committed to One China Policy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assures that the Philippines remain committed to the One China Policy despite the displeasure expressed by China in his congratulatory message to newly-elected Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

In a broadcast interview, Marcos admitted that he was surprised by the disappointment expressed by China, explaining that his congratulatory message is "just a common courtesy".

"It did, my view on that is very simple. When I became the President, they greeted me. So, what do you do? It’s just common courtesy that you do the same to them. That’s really where it came from," said Marcos.

"The One China Policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One China Policy strictly ang conscientiously since we adopted the One China Policy and that has not changed. That will not change, the president added.

Marcos also assures that the Philippines is "not endorsing Taiwanese independence."

"Taiwan is a province of China but the manner in which they will be brought together again is an internal matter. We are only after peace, that there will be no conflict," he added.

After Marcos congratulated Lai on his X (twitter) account, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that his remarks "gravely violate the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines" and it "seriously go against the Philippines’ political commitments to China", and blatant interference in China’s internal affairs.

Mao noted that the Philippines should "immediately stop the wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues and stop sending any wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces" as he suggested Marcos to "read more to develop a proper understanding of the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and come to a right conclusion." Robina Asido/DMS