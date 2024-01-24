Marcos commits to continue PH First Republic’s legacy in its 125th anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday led the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, committing to continue honor the legacy of forefathers of the Malolos Republic.

Speaking at the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos City, Bulacan, Marcos recalled how the structure has been part of the Philippines’ push for democracy.

“We gather here today where the cornerstone of our Republic was laid, and where our journey to nationhood was catapulted forward by the unstoppable will of the people to be free,” Marcos said.

“We draw strength from what transpired on these hallowed grounds 125 years ago. This same force drives us today to attain the vision that was set forth by our founding fathers,” he said.

The chief executive said the country continues to push forward for the heroism that our forefathers has done by addressing social issues? poverty, hunger, disease and peace and order.

“Today, as beneficiaries of their heroism, we pledge to continue to pay those dues for that is the only way that we can honor those who founded this Republic, those who fought for its ideals, and those who fell in the war,” he said.

“And the fight continues up to this day, because while the great cause of freedom endures, it still faces threats, some shocking, some subtle, but all met with the same resolve.”

Marcos also stressed the efforts of the government to forge unity among its people through the administration banner Bagong Pilipinas.

He assured that his administration will continue to look after the welfare of the Filipino people.

“Kaya naman, makakaasa kayong magiging karamay ninyo ang pamahalaan sa pagharap sa mga pagsubok na ito. Patuloy kaming nagsisikap na pangalagaan ang ating mga kababayan sa iba’t-ibang uri ng katiwalian, pang-aabuso, kawalan ng katarungan,” he said.

“Ang bagong mukha po ng pamahalaan sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas ay may mga matang mulat sa mga suliranin, may mga taingang taimtim na nakikinig ng hinaing ng sambayanan, may boses na handang magtanggol sa naaapi, at higit sa lahat, may pusong naglilingkod para sa mas maginhawang buhay ng Pilipino,” the President said.

The event formed part of a series of activities leading up to 125th anniversary of the Philippine Independence.

The Malolos Republic was regarded as the first democratic republic in Asia, which later inspired other Asian republics. Presidential News Desk