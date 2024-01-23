Counter-terrorism forces in Southern Mindanao boosted with PCG presence

Counter-terrorism forces in Southern Mindanao strengthened its collaboration with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to intensify the efforts on territorial defense.

With the success of the campaign against terrorism and insurgency in Southern Philippines, the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shifts its operation from internal to territorial defense.

Capt. Jennifer Pili, Western Mindanao Command public information office chief, said Brig. Gen. Taharudin Piang Ampatuan, the deputy commander for External Defense Operations of WestMinCom, met with Coast Guard Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, head of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao to discuss mechanisms concerning territorial defense.

Pili said Ampatuan and Gines met at the headquarters of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao in Zamboanga City at 3 pm on Friday.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard are strengthening collaborative efforts to intensify operations to sustain national sovereignty and protect the country’s territory," she said. Robina Asido/DMS