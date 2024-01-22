Marcos urges Sto. Nino devotees to translate their faith into action

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the millions of devotees of Senor Sto. Nino in celebrating the Sinulog Festival as he urged them to translate their faith into action and spread the message of hope, love and joy to others.

In his message, Marcos expressed hope that devotees of the Holy Child will remain united in spurring the socio-economic growth in their city and further developing the thriving industry of Cebu.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” the President said.

“Looking forward, I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,” he said.

Marcos also reminded devotees to be guided by their faith and inspired by the bayanihan spirit to remain conscious of their Catholic and social obligations to reach the shared destiny towards the “Bagong Pilipinas that opens a better and more abundant life for all Filipinos.”

The chief executive expressed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Cebu City as he joined them in celebrating the Sinulog Festival, which is being staged every January to show their devotion to the Holy Child, Senor Sto. Nino.

Marcos also highlighted the event as one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines where Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year. Presidential News Desk