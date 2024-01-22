Palace issues AO No. 15 directing gov’t offices for efficient energy use

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Administrative Order No. 15 directing government agencies for the accelerated implementation of the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) efforts to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of energy.

“All agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to undertake efforts to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of energy,” read the President’s AO, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“For this purpose, all concerned government agencies shall accelerate the implementation of GEMP and relevant IAEECC Resolutions,” referring to the Inter Agency Energy and Efficiency Conservation Committee chaired by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The GEMP is a government-wide program aimed at reducing the government’s monthly consumption of electricity and petroleum products through efficient use and conservation of energy and fuel.

It will be carried out by conducting energy audits from Certified Energy Auditors, and cooperating with random energy spot-checks, submitting an inventory of existing energy consuming equipment, ensuring compliance with the DOE Guidelines on Energy Conserving Design of Buildings, and the Philippine Green Building Code for new building construction.

Also part of the initiative are adopting low-cost EEC measures consistent with the GEMP and institutionalizing EEC in their respective offices.

And consistent with IAEECC Resolution No. 5 (s. 2022) or the GEMP Guidelines, government agencies were directed to establish a mechanism for monitoring the energy consumption in their respective offices, and adhere to the reportorial requirements of the DOE.

In coordination with the Presidential Communications Office, the DOE shall develop effective ways of communicating EEC measures to all government offices and the public. Presidential News Desk