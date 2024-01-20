Senator Jinggoy Estrada acquitted of plunder, convicted of bribery linked to pork barrel scam

The Sandiganbayan acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder but was found guilty of direct and indirect bribery linked to the pork barrel scam.

In a 396-page decision released Friday, the Fifth Division of the Sandiganbayan acquitted Estrada and his co-accused, Janet Lim Napoles of plunder.

However, Estrada is convicted of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery.

For direct bribery, Estrada is sentenced to eight or nine years of imprisonment and may also suffer special temporary disqualification and the accessory penalties of temporary absolute disqualification and perpetual special disqualification from the right to vote.

He is also ordered to pay a P3 million fine.

For indirect bribery, he is sentenced to two to three years of imprisonment for each count. He is also sentenced to penalties of suspension and public censure, with the accessory penalties of suspension from public office, from the right to follow a profession or calling, and perpetual disqualification from the right to vote.

Meanwhile, Napoles was found guilty of five counts of corruption of public officials and sentenced to eight to ten years of imprisonment. She also ordered to pay P29.625 billion.

Estrada said the court’s decision was a vindication of his name.

“This is a vindication of my name and I am emerging victorious at this point,” he told reporters.

“After 10 years… I was exonerated by the court. That means I am not guilty of anything. I did not steal any money. I did not receive any money from whoever,” he added.

Estrada’s lawyer Alexis Abastillas-Suarez said they were “blindsided” by the court’s decision to convict him of bribery.

“Actually, we have yet to read the decision of the court, because we don't know also the basis of the bribery charges against him. Because from the trial, none of the witnesses testified of having seen him or giving him money or money was exchanged and received by him,” she told ANC.

Suarez said they could either file a motion for consideration within 15 days or appeal to the Supreme Court.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that despite being found guilty of bribery, Estrada will continue his duties as senator until the ruling becomes final and executory.

“The Senate also recognizes the fact that there are still remedies available to Sen. Jinggoy under existing laws and the Rules of Court. He has the right to exhaust all of these. He can still file a Motion for Reconsideration with the Sandiganbayan; he can still file an appeal by certiorari with the Supreme Court,” Zubiri said in a statement.

“Until and unless the decision becomes final and executory, Sen. Jinggoy is duty-bound to continue performing his functions as Senator of the Republic,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS