MPD announces road closures, rerouting for Feast of Sto. Nino de Tondo

The Manila Police District (MPD) on Thursday announced road closures in preparation for the procession during the Feast of Sto. Nino de Tondo on the weekend.

In a Facebook post, MPD said road closures on the following roads will start on Saturday at 12:01 am: N. Zamora Street from Moriones Street to Chacon Street; Sta. Maria Street from Moriones Street until Morga Street; J.Nolasco Street from Morga Street until N. Zamora Street; Morga Street from J. Nolasco Street until Juan Luna Street; Ortega Street from Asuncion Street until Soliman Street; Lakandula Street from Asuncion Street until Ilaya Street; Ilaya Street from Lakandula Street until CM. Recto Avenue; Chacon Street from N. Zamora St. until Juan Luna Street; and Soliman Street from Morga Street until N. Zamora/Ortega.

The Manila police told motorists to take alternative routes.

All motorists going through Nolasco Street heading to Tondo Church are advised to turn right to Morga Street, go straight to Tuazon Street, go to Wagas Street, or go left to Asuncion Street until CM Recto Avenue until they reach their destination.

Motorists from Pritil that will drive through N. Zamora Street are told to go left to Moriones Street until Juan Luna Street until they reach their destination while those plying through CM Recto Avenue/Asuncion Street are directed to turn left to Lakandula Street towards their destination.

The Feast of Sto. Nino de Tondo is celebrated every third Sunday of January in honor of the image of the child Jesus. Jaspearl Tan/DMS