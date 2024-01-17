China summons Philippine envoy over Marcos' congratulations to new Taiwan president

Beijing summoned Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's congratulations to newly-elec ted Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

China said the statement by Marco of ts was a "serious violation of the One China principle" and "a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side.".

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Marcos' remarks '' was his own way of thanking them for hosting aa successful democratic process.''

''Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China policy,'' the DFA said.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next President," Marcos said in his X (twitter) account on Monday night.

"We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead," he added.

On the other hand, Lai, thanked Marcos as he expressed how he values the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines.

"Thank you, President @bongbongmarcos for your congratulations. I deeply value the enduring friendship between #Taiwan & the #Philippines. I look forward to enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties while championing democracy, peace & prosperity in the region," he said.

In a statement, the DFA stressed that "the Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests which include the welfare of nearly 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan". DMS