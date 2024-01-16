PNP orders officials to see if more case folders of cops are missing

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. on Monday ordered regional directors to investigate if they have missing records of their personnel after he received reports that some case folders of cops in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) who are facing charges are missing.

“The regional director (of NCRPO) is already investigating this and I am encouraging the other regional directors to do the same and those record holders, whoever is in charge of keeping the documents should be held accountable,” Acorda told reporters.

“So again I am reiterating to all the regional directors please make a system, create a system. The NCRPO had a system before. I don't know what it is happening again so maybe it's just a matter of reviewing the system and implementing it,” he added.

Acorda said that if those responsible for police records were found to be negligent, they would be sanctioned.

“If there is evidence that would somehow state there is negligence on the part of these record holders…definitely there will be sanctions that can be imposed upon them,” Acorda said.

Last Friday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reported that some case folders of policemen were missing.

Nartatez said the NCRPO is investigating if some police officers are conspiring with the personnel facing cases.

“We are investigating if there are personnel who are in cahoots with each other or acting in connivance to delay the resolution of these cases. We are being mobbed from the inside by these groups, which cause these delays on missing case folders,” Nartatez said.

Since Nartatez assumed his post as head of NCRPO on July 7, 2023, around 300 police officers were dismissed from service. Jaspearl Tan/DMS