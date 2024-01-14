World War II Japanese tunnels open for visitors in Camalig, Albay

Mayor Caloy Baldo of Camalig municipality in Albay announced the opening of the World War II Japanese tunnels in his town on Friday.

The historical World War II Japanese tunnels at Quituinan Hill in Barangay Tinago which underwent extensive mapping, renovation and cleaning was opened by the local government.

Baldo said the Municipal Tourism and Cultural Heritage Office (MTCHO) has inventoried 18 tunnels, with 10 more subject to mapping.

The local chief executive noted that "the World War II Japanese-dug tunnels served as a fortress for the Japanese Imperial Army during their occupation in the 1940s."

"The site is notable for its strategic importance and for being the location where American forces overcame Japanese resistance, signaling a turning point in Albay and in the entire Bicol Region during the war," he said.

Known widely as one of the top municipalities that prioritize tourism development, Baldo noted that the "LGU-Camalig is committed to preserve and promote its cultural and historical sites, with the end goal of further increasing tourist visits and revenue, which will, in turn, enhance the provision of basic services for the Camaliguenos."

The tourist who wants to have a glimpse of the historical significance of the tunnel will only have to pay 20 pesos for tourist registration and environmental fees and 100 pesos for a group of five people for a guided tour.

To ensure public safety during the tour, the visitors of the tunnel were advised to register and coordinate with the MTCHO before their visit.

However, Baldo noted that any flammable materials, uncoordinated or solo tour and vandalism inside the tunnel is strictly prohibited. Robina Asido/DMS