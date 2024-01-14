18 Filipino seafarers in Iranian custody in good condition?DMW official

The government assured the families of 18 Filipino seafarers in Iranian custody that they are in good condition following the seizure this week of their vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is the lead (agency)...We are working with them,” Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan said in a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

“We received a good update. They are in good condition and the DMW continues to work with the DFA in monitoring the situation,'' she added,

Caunan, Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation, said that the DFA will give an update on the condition of the Filipino seafarers in the coming days. particularly on the ongoing negotiation for their release.

Iran seized a tanker carrying Iraqi crude in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the United States, according to Iranian state media.

St. Nikolas tanker, manned by a crew of 19, including 18 Filipinos and one Greek, was seized by the Iranian Navy, its operator said.

With regard to the 17 Filipino seafarers being held by Houthi rebels following their vessel’s seizure in the Red Sea, Caunan said the seafarers are in good condition.

“Ang maganda pong nangyari dito doon sa pakikipag-ugnayan?I hope you understand na hindi ko lang po sana masabi iyong mga detalye but what I can say po is that we we’re informed that our seafarers are nasa magandang kondisyon po,” she said.

Seventeen Filipino crew members of Galaxy Leader cargo ship are being held by the rebels following the vessel’s seizure in the Red Sea last November. Presidential News Desk