Marcos admin hands over P91.47m to former rebels and surrenderees under DILG package

The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended a total of PhP91.47 million to former rebels and surrenderees as financial assistance under its Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) package administered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In its year-end report, the DILG said a total of 1,119 former rebels, consisting of 821 New People’s Army (NPA) fighters and 298 Militia ng Bayan (MB) members, have received financial assistance as of end of November 2023.

Among the various assistance under the DILG package include immediate assistance with 1,055 beneficiaries; livelihood assistance, 713 recipients; reintegration assistance, 1,074 beneficiaries; and renumeration to the 264 firearms they turned over to government forces.

To bolster the peace-building efforts of local government units (LGUs) under the Campaign to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), the DILG continued to implement the Communicating for Perpetual End for Extreme Violence and Forming Alliance Towards Positive Peace and Enriched Communities (C4PEACE) Program.

The program utilizes two primary convergence mechanisms: the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) and the Capacitating Urban Communities for Peace and Development (CUCPD), which support and enhance LGU capabilities in addressing governance and development gaps, especially in conflict-affected and vulnerable communities.

The DILG, through the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Program, maintained its commitment to advocate the government’s fight against violent extremism. Under the program, it has conducted PCVE and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) awareness and preparedness training to address grave security threats posed by terrorism and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

It also outlines the strategies and roles of participating agencies in responding to CBRN incidents to strengthen the country’s security measures.Presidential News Desk