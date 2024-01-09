English Articles

Despite the decline in the inflation rate, seventy-two percent of Filipinos say inflation is an urgent issue that the Marcos administration must immediately address, a Pulse Asia survey said Monday.

''Out of the 16 issues included in this particular probe, it is the only issue considered as urgent by most adults,'' said Pulse Asia.

Aside from inflation, the other top three issues for Philippines were economic: increasing the pay of workers, creating more jobs and reducing the poverty of more Filipinos.

Forty percent believe hiking workers' pay is important, twenty eight percent feel creating more jobs is important and reducing poverty is a concern of 25 percent of respondents.

The survey was taken on December 3 to 7 where there were 1,200 respondents.

During that period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that inflation in November reached 3.5 percent from 4.1 percent in October. DMS