DOH records second death, more stray bullet injuries

A day before its 2023 surveillance period of injuries during the New Year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported another death caused by firecrackers and four more stray bullet cases.

"One previously recorded injury from Ilocos Region has also expired: a 44-year old male, who was in the same blasting incident, where the first death was linked," said the DOH.

Earlier, a 38-year old male from Ilocos Region became the first confirmed death after he lit a cigarette while drinking with others near firecrackers in storage.

Among the new stray bullet cases, first is a 28-year old female from Calabarzon, who sustained a gunshot wound to her right arm while watching fireworks outside their home.

The second and third are siblings from the Ilocos Region with the 22-year old female sustaining a wound near her left ear after their neighbor fired a gun near their home, while her 26-year old brother sustained a wound on his upper right back.

The fourth is a 22-year old male from Northern Mindanao, who sustained a wound to his right arm while celebrating with his family.

These bring the total stray bullet cases to seven. DMS