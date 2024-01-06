Around 76% of PUV comply with consolidation in its modernization program

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported on Friday around 76 percent of public utility vehicles (PUV) have been consolidated for its modernization program.

LTFRB Board Member Riza Marie Paches said 76 percent, or 145,721 in terms of the units for UV express and PUJ were monitored from December 26 to December 31, the last day of consolidation.

She said "for UV Express the consolidation rate is 82 percent, and for PUJ that's 73.96 percent."

Paches said there will be a decrease in routes but there is a possibility that 10 to 12 routes have the same origin and destination, she added.

"So meaning to say that shared resource, you pool all the resources of the public transport supply in that component," Patches said.

"We cannot deny that we will indeed feel a decrease in routes... However, in the policy we've implemented, they are still allowed to operate until January 31, or until the nearest consolidation can provide for the available supply," she added.

She also mentioned the registered units with Land Transportation Office (LTO), compared to the confirmed units for Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJ) and UV Express, which is almost complete.

Patches said "the units registered with LTO compared to those that have consolidated. We are at 21,655. Because there are only 22,284 confirmed units for PUJ, and for UV Express, it's the same, the consolidation is also almost 100 percent.