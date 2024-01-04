Magnitude 5.1 quake occurs in Surigao del Sur

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the province of Surigao Del Sur on Wednesday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 32 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur at 9:11 am.

The offshore quake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 25 kilometers.

There is no damage and aftershocks expected from the earthquake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Intensity Five was felt at Bislig City and Hinatuan; Intensity Three in Tandag City and Lingig and Intensity Two in Tagbina, Lianga, Bayabas and Cagwait all in Surigao del Sur.

Based on instrumental intensities, intensity three was recorded in Bislig and Intensity Two in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

Phivolcs noted that this tremor is "an aftershock of the (December 2, 2023) magnitude 7.4 offshore Surigao Del Sur earthquake event." Robina Asido/DMS