Firecracker injuries continue to rise: DOH

Firecracker injuries rose to more than 500, with half of the victims who welcomed New year are aged below 18 years old, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH said there are 557 victims recorded between December 21, 2023 to January 3, 2024. Forty eight percent, or 266. are below 18 years old.

"Access to fireworks is higher, thus, leading to more use. Household use is still prevalent," said the DOH. "Household use of fireworks is a risk not only to yourself but to your family," it added.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has the most firecracker injuries with 306, including a 10-month old baby boy who had his right eye injured by kwitis lit by someone else at home. He is the youngest victim. DMS