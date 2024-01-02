Filipinos in epicenter of Japan quake safe: DFA official

Filipinos in Ishikawa Prefecture, the epicenter of a magnitude 7.4 quake, are safe, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega disclosed this to dzBB Monday night.

Though news reports said tsunamis were seen in some areas where the quake struck, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said: ''There is no tsunami threats to the Philippines.''

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said in his X (formerly Twitter) said: ''My heartfelt prayers for the safety and well-being of all affected, including our fellow Filipinos in Japan.''

''Let's stand together in support during these challenging times,'' he added.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it opened a hotline and help desk for Filipinos affected by the quake.

It said the public may call the DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Japan Help desk at Hotline 1348 or +632-1348 (from abroad).

They may also call the DMW-Migrant Workers Office (MWO) -Osaka Hotline numbers at +81 7022756082 or +81 7024474016. DMS