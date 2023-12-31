Marcos orders institutionalization of Marawi's recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Administrative Order No. 14, institutionalizing the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, and streamlining the functions of government agencies involved in order to speed up the implementation of programs in the city and other affected areas.

In coming up with the AO, Marcos highlighted the significance of institutionalizing and strengthening the functions of government agencies involved in the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts to ensure institutional stability.

Marcos said streamlining the functions of government agencies involved will reduce delays, promote efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy that is consistent with the rightsizing policy of the administration.

The chief executive stressed that improving bureaucratic efficiency is one of the key pillars of the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028 and the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of the Administration.

“In order to reduce delays due to redundant and superfluous bureaucratic layers in the National Government and to accelerate reconstruction and recovery efforts ni the City of Marawi and other affected localities, the Administration is actively pursuing the rationalization of the functional structures of government agencies in order to promote efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy consistent with the Rightsizing policy,” the AO stated.

“To ensure institutional stability, it is imperative to institutionalize and strengthen the functions of implementing government agencies involved in the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the City of Marawi and other affected localities,” it added.

Under the three-page AO 14 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 22, Marcos ordered all government agencies involved to expedite and ensure the completion of the projects and activities in coordination with the concerned local government units (LGUs).

The AO 14 takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.

Marcos particularly ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to maintain peace and order in Marawi City and other affected localities, and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to facilitate and oversee completion of housing projects for the affected residents.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was also ordered to coordinate the complete restoration of public utilities such as water and electricity and the repair and re-construction of public buildings and infrastructure.

Marcos ordered the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure health, sanitation, food and other basic needs of residents and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to provide an environment conducive to the revival of business and livelihood activities.

The chief executive noted the supervisory role Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), created pursuant to Administrative Order No. 03 (s. 2017) as amended by AO No. 09 (s. 2017), performed in overseeing the progress and completion of several programs and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (CRRP).

However, he pointed out, while TFBM performs supervisory role such as coordination and monitoring activities, it is still the government agencies that execute the projects needed for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi.

The arrangement has resulted to delays due to “redundant and superfluous bureaucratic layers in the National Government.”

To accelerate the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the City of Marawi, the President said there is need to rationalize the functions of government agencies “in order to promote efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy consistent with Rightsizing policy.”

As such the AO, ordered TFBM to wind up its operations on December 31, 2023 and shall be deemed “functus officio” by March 31, 2024.

As part of winding down its operations, the TFBM is mandated to facilitate the reversion to the Office of the President (OP) of the remaining balance of the TFBM Trust Fund, which was created through a Memorandum of Agreement on April 13, 2018 between the two offices.

It is also mandated to conduct an inventory of its assets, properties and ensure proper accounting and turnover of the funds; settle its outstanding obligations and submit a Consolidated Audited Report of Disbursements to the OP on or before March 31, 2024; and submit a Comprehensive Transition Report to the President.

The President also repealed AO Nos. 03 and 09 series of 2017 and all other orders, rules and regulations and issuances or parts of the orders (the basis for the creation of the TFBM) that are inconsistent with the provisions of AO 14. Presidential News Desk