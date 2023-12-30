BI projects departures to rise post-new year

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that it projects that the daily departures will rise to 40,000 a day after the new year.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that arrivals remain high after Christmas, and shared that they have recorded as high as 57,000 arrivals in a day.

The BI also processed around 30,000 departures a day post-Christmas.

This brings the total arrivals to 1.48 million and total departures to 750,000 for the month of December.

“We project that the numbers will change after new year, when OFWs and former Filipinos who came home for the holidays go back to their work and residence abroad,” said Tansingco.

He reported that so far, no major incidents or concerns have been noted during their operations during the peak season. BI News