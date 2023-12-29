PCG rescues four Filipinos, four South Koreans from tourist boat in Occidental Mindoro

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued four Filipino crew members, one Korean dive master, and three Korean tourist passengers of a distressed tourist boat in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Dec. 26

Tourist boat Monaliza experienced engine failure due to a malfunctioning clutch lining during their return journey from Discovery Diving Spot in Sablayan.

The boat captain contacted the Coast Guard Sub-Station Sablayan around 1:23 pm, requesting immediate assistance.

The PCG launched a search and rescue operation and located the distressed tourist boat approximately nine nautical miles southwest of Sablayan Port.

The PCG towed the tourist boat to Sablayan Port with five crew members, including the boat captain and dive master, and the three Korean tourist passengers, all in good physical condition. PCG