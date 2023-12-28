DOH says two more firecracker victims to lose fingers

he Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday two male teenagers will have their fingers amputated due to using illegal firecrackers among the total 75 injuries reported so far.

With four other firecracker victims set to undergo amputations, the overall figure is now six.

Fourteen of the new cases were caused by illegal fireworks, said the DOH.

As the number of firecracker injuries continue to rise, the Philippine National Police (PNP) warned that selling firecrackers online is not allowed. Violators will be charged under a law regulating sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices and the Cybercrime Protection Act. DMS