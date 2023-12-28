Marcos brought home over 200,000 job opportunities from foreign trips: DTI

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has brought home not only billions of pesos worth of investment pledges in the Philippines, but has also brought over 200,000 job opportunities for the Filipino people from his official foreign trips from the last quarter of 2022 until 2023.

In its update on investment leads from the presidential and state visits of President Marcos, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that the President’s visit last year generated 7,100 job opportunities from Indonesia on September 4-6; at least 14,932 from Singapore on September 6-7; and, 98,000 from New York on September 18 to 24.

President Marcos also brought home 5,500 job opportunities from his visit to Thailand on November 16-19; at least 6,480 from his visit to Belgium on December 11-14; and 730 from the Netherlands on December 15-17 (a department investment mission), according to the DTI.

For 2023, the DTI noted that President Marcos’ visit to China on January 3-5 has resulted in 32,722 employment; 24,000 job opportunities from his visit to Japan from February 8-12; 6,386 from his visit in Washington, DC on April 30 to May 4; and 8,365 from Malaysia on July 25 to 27.

The President’s visit to Singapore on September 14-17 also generated 450 job opportunities; 2,550 employment from his visit to the US on November 14-17; and, 15,750 employment from his visit to Japan on December 15-18.

Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go earlier said that PhP169 billion worth of investment pledges from President Marcos’ state visit in Japan have already been actualized, providing thousands of job opportunities to Filipinos. Presidential News Desk