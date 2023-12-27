Headless security guard found inside QC car dealership

A security guard of a car dealership in Quezon City was found decapitated on Monday, police said.

Two security guards found the beheaded body of their 50-year-old colleague inside Ford Balintawak along EDSA. The head has yet to be found.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, said investigators are searching for leads.

The two security guards told police they went to the office to relieve their comrade. When no one opened the gate, they opened the door of the showroom where they found the beheaded body at the parking entrance. DMS