Christmas weekend arrivals skyrocket to 161,000

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that a total of 161,664 passengers arrived during the Christmas weekend.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that almost 81 percent of the passengers arrived via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Tansingco also reported that 130,497 passengers departed on from December 23 to 25.

Prior to the pandemic, the BI saw an average of 55,000 daily arrivals during the month of December.

They likewise recorded an average of 47,000 departures in December 2019.

“International travel is not just on a rebound,” said Tansingco. “Figures show that the number of travelers are almost surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. It’s a cause for celebration for the tourism and international travel sectors,” he stated.

The BI chief earlier shared that they have implemented added measures to ensure efficient processing of arriving and departing passengers during the peak season. BI News