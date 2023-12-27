「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,860
$100=P5,520

12月27日のまにら新聞から

Inoue KOs Tapales to unify super-bantam division

［ 97 words｜2023.12.27｜英字 (English) ］

Naoya Inoue of Japan unleashed a right cross to knock out Filipino Marlon Tapales in the tenth round to unify the super-bantamweight division in Tokyo on Tuesday.

After fighting the undefeated Inoue toe-to-toe for nine rounds, Tapales found himself open to the Japanese's right cross and the canvas. Unable to rise after the tenth count, the referee declared victory for Inoue after one minute and two seconds.

Tapales held the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles before the bout against the Japanese boxing superstar, holder of the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts. DMS

前の記事2023年12月27日 次の記事2023年12月27日