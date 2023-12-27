Inoue KOs Tapales to unify super-bantam division

Naoya Inoue of Japan unleashed a right cross to knock out Filipino Marlon Tapales in the tenth round to unify the super-bantamweight division in Tokyo on Tuesday.

After fighting the undefeated Inoue toe-to-toe for nine rounds, Tapales found himself open to the Japanese's right cross and the canvas. Unable to rise after the tenth count, the referee declared victory for Inoue after one minute and two seconds.

Tapales held the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles before the bout against the Japanese boxing superstar, holder of the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts. DMS