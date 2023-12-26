Marcos orders gov't agencies to analyze full devolution initiative

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered national government agencies (NGAs) to conduct an analysis on the operationalization of the full devolution initiative and come up with the list of functions that should be devolved to the local government units (LGUs).

In a meeting held at the Malacanang last week, Marcos cited the need to first define and determine the priority core functions and services that should be devolved to the LGUs.

The funding and schedule of implementation of the functions and services (based on LGU capacity and in accordance with minimum standards set by NGAs) shall be determined after coming with the definition and after determining the functions and services of the LGUs.

“Should the LGUs lack the funds to implement the functions and services, the National Government should have a program to assist them,” said the minutes of the meeting held on December 21.

Marcos ordered the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to conduct a sensitivity analysis on the most that the government can gain from its investments, which include the functions and services to be performed by the LGUs.

The NEDA is also tasked to recommend ways to better implement a phased-in devolution, including its timeline based on LGU capacity, which is in addition to the ongoing study on the determinants of functions and services that should performed by the NG and devolved to LGUs.

Marcos ordered the NEDA to complete the study and submit it to the Office of the President by end of February 2024.

The President also ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), in collaboration with the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, to come up with a list of basic functions and services that the LGUs should be performing based on their Devolution Transition Plans, and of the national government.

The DILG is given until January 2024 to present to the President the list by January 2024, or a month earlier than the analysis report of the NEDA. Presidential News Desk