Marcos: Light, love and unity for every Filipino family this Christmas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wished every Filipino a Merry Christmas as he expressed hope this season would bring light to everyone’s hearts and would serve as an opportunity for love and unity.

“Nawa’y magdala ang Kapaskuhan ng liwanag sa ating mga puso at muling magbukas ng pintuan para sa pagmamahal at pagkakabuklod,” Marcos said on his official Facebook page.

“Mula sa aking pamilya, isang maligaya at mapagpalang Pasko sa inyong lahat,” the President added.

The President also urged the Filipino faithful to always remember the genuine meaning of Christmas and become an instrument of hope and light for those who are in need this Holiday season.

In his Christmas message, Marcos said Christmas is a special occasion for Filipinos, honoring the birth of Christ through Simbang Gabi, gift-giving, and feasts with friends, relatives and loved ones. Presidential News Desk