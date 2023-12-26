Nine alleged NPAs dead in Bukidnon military encounter

Nine alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with the military in Bukidnon, the Army's 4th Infantry Division said in its Facebook page Monday.

The encounter, which the military said took place early dawn, took place even as the Communist Party of the Philippines declared to all units of the New People’s Army a to observe a two-day suspension of tactical offensives starting at midnight of December 25 and ending on 2359 of December 26.

Eight firearms were recovered as the 4th Infantry Division said it sustained its offensives against the NPA in the hinterlands of Barangay Can-ayan, Barangay Kibalang, Barangay Kulaman, Barangay Mapulo in Malaybalay.

The CPP said ''in the face of the relentless offensives, state terrorism and fascist crimes of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), all units of the NPA are placed in high alert and must be vigilant and ready to act in self-defense to counter and frustrate hostile movement.. within the scope of the NPA’s guerrilla fronts and areas of operations.''

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said a suspension of military operations with respect the campaign against insurgency has not been declared by authorities.

''The PNP will maintain its security stance especially in the areas vulnerable to enemy attacks . We have learned from our experience that when if there is a ceasefire declared, their atrocities and harassment continued,'' said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

"That is why the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continue with the military and focus operations and we will monitor the areas vulnerable to any attacks,'' she added. DMS