12月24日のまにら新聞から

Five dead as vehicle collides with tractor head truck in Batangas

［ 121 words｜2023.12.24｜英字 (English) ］

Five people died while three were injured when a multi-purpose vehicle collided with a tractor head truck in Sto. Tomas, Batangas on Saturday, police said.

Lt. Col. Rodel Ban-O, police chief of Sto. Tomas, said a Toyota Innova travelling to Nueva Ecija went to the opposite lane and hit the track. The crash occured at 2:50 am at the national highway in Barangay San Miguel.

“Initial investigation showed that the driver of the Innova fell asleep,'' Ban-O said in an interview with dzBB radio.

Five people on board the Innova died instantly while three other

passengers were rushed to a hospital.

Nakakausap naman ‘yung tatlo pa pong pasahero ng Innova,” Ban-O said.

The truck driver was brought to the police station. DMS

