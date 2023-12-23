PNP increases security ahead of Christmas Day

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday beefed up security measures ahead of Christmas festivities on Dec. 25.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said they deployed up to 64,149 police officers in transportation hubs and other areas of convergence in the country.

The figure is higher than around 39,000 police officers assigned before the start of the Simbang Gabi on Dec. 16.

“We intensified our deployment with regards to the preparation of this Yuletide season and we give focus, special attention to these terminals,” Acorda told reporters.

Acorda inspected security coverage laid out by police units at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and Paranaque Integrated

Terminal Exchange on Friday afternoon.

Acorda said PNP intelligence units have not monitored any serious or credible threat to security from terrorist and other lawless groups

Acorda said their security coverage will last until January next year. DMS