PNP says no serious threats during holiday season

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday it has not monitored any serious threat so far during the holiday season.

In an interview with dzBB, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they have received some information of threats but not serious enough to cause a disturbance in security during Christmas and New Year.

“As of this time, we have not monitored ay serious or credible threat that would somehow hamper our peaceful welcoming of the new year,” Fajardo said.

“But we are not complacent. We will continue to be alert, monitor, and validate the information that we have received to make sure that our security measures are not compromised when we receive information like this,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP has increased its deployment at the airports and terminals to keep travelers safe during the long weekend.

“The PNP beefed up its deployment in the bus terminal, ports, and the airports to make sure that we could monitor everything. This is done together with our force multipliers like the security guards at the said terminals,” she said.

Fajardo also advised the public to keep their houses secure and to avoid posting about their travels while they are away when they leave for the holidays.

“Make sure that your doors and windows are locked. And if your budget can afford it, install anti-theft devices and CCTVs (closed-circuit television) for additional security. And keep your valuables away from your doors and windows so that they won’t easily get stolen,” Fajardo said.

“And we are constantly reminding everyone to avoid posting the schedule of their travels on social media because it is like announcing on social media that no one is at home. If you really can’t help it, just post it after the trip because the criminals, like those who climb houses and thieves, might take advantage of the situation and break into your house,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS