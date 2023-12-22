「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,840
$100=P5550

12月22日のまにら新聞から

Palace denies declaring Dec 22 as special half-working day

［ 126 words｜2023.12.22｜英字 (English) ］

Malacanang on Thursday denied it issued a proclamation allegedly declaring December 22, 2023 as a special half-working day nationwide.

In a brief statement to reporters, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said this is "fake news."

"The Presidential Communications Office informs (the public) that the circulating "Proclamation No. 427” declaring December 22, 2023, a Friday as a special (half-working) day, is untrue," the PCO said in Filipino in its Facebook page.

"The said document is fake and has no official government verification. The public is reminded to be critical and only refer to official government sources for correct information," it added.

This supposed Proclamation 427 circulated on Thursday morning, which was posted by some government officials and websites as well as by other news agencies.. DMS

前の記事2023年12月22日