Palace denies declaring Dec 22 as special half-working day

Malacanang on Thursday denied it issued a proclamation allegedly declaring December 22, 2023 as a special half-working day nationwide.

In a brief statement to reporters, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said this is "fake news."

"The Presidential Communications Office informs (the public) that the circulating "Proclamation No. 427” declaring December 22, 2023, a Friday as a special (half-working) day, is untrue," the PCO said in Filipino in its Facebook page.

"The said document is fake and has no official government verification. The public is reminded to be critical and only refer to official government sources for correct information," it added.

This supposed Proclamation 427 circulated on Thursday morning, which was posted by some government officials and websites as well as by other news agencies.. DMS