Transport groups ask SC to impose TRO on vehicle modernization program

Several transport groups filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a temporary restraining order against the government to enforce the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Manibela and Piston have been conducting a series of transport strikes protesting the December 31 deadline of the franchise consolidation requirement under the PUVMP.

The respondents are the Department of Transportation (DoTr), represented by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), represented by its chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

In a 56-page petition, the transport groups said the most recent memorandum circular issued by the LTFRB infringes on their constitutional freedom of association.

"In this case, the revocation of the individual operators’ provisional authorities for failure to consolidate into juridical entities thereby prohibiting them from being registered as public utility vehicles are confiscatory and oppressive of their property rights," the petition read.

“Through the requirement of consolidation, the individual franchise holders are essentially forced to join an association lest lose their right to ply their routes,” it added.

The petitioners also argued that the modernization program was “oppressive”.

"The means used by the government in implementing the jeepney modernization program is unduly oppressive upon jeepney operators and drivers, rendering the assailed measure an invalid exercise of police power," it added.

The petitioners also warned the high cost of modern jeepneys would lead to higher fares.

“The high costs of the modern jeepneys will then correlate to the increase in the fare that will have to be spent by the commuting public,” they said.

President Ferdinang Marcos, Jr. said the government will not extend the consolidation deadline since 70 percent of operators have complied. Jaspearl Tan/DMS