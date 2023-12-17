Damage to infrastructure due to Mindanao quake rose to more than a billion pesos: NDRRMC

The damage to infrastructure due to magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes in Mindanao early this month has reached more than a billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Saturday.

An NDRRMC report shows that a total of 1,125 infrastructures were damaged which includes schools, roads, health facilities, utility service facilities, private facilities and government facilities.

The number of damaged houses also ballooned to a total of 8,326 with 371 totally damaged and 7,955 others partially affected.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of P110,368,800.9 worth of damage to agriculture, of which P18,440,030.40 worth of damage are due to the affected livestock,poultry and fisheries.

The number of affected families slightly increased to 178,814 or 720,997 individuals in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Caraga.

On the other hand, the number of reported fatalities remains at three with 86 other injured due to landslide, structural fire and other incidents following the earthquakes.

As of December 15, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded a total of 8,235 aftershocks. Robina Asido/DMS