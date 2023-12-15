BI deports 180 Chinese nationals

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported 180 Chinese nationals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the said Chinese nationals were among those arrested in an operation led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) in Pasay City.

The foreigners, found within the premises of Smart Web Technology Corp., were said to have been involved in human trafficking activities such as prostitution and labor-exploitation.“Their activities are contrary to local laws and public interest, hence making them undesirable aliens,” said Tansingco.

A summary deportation order was issued by the BI against the 180 for being undocumented and undesirable aliens.

The deportees boarded a Philippine airlines flight to Shanghai.As a consequence of the deportation, the said foreign nationals’ names were included in the BI’s database of blacklisted aliens.“We will not tolerate foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality and use our land for their unscrupulous activities,” said Tansingco. Bureau of Immigration