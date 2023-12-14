PCG assists Taiwanese fishing boat after colliding with suspected Bangladesh bulk carrier

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sent a ship to assist Taiwanese fishing vessel Sheng Feng No. 12 that collided with a suspected Bangladeshi-flagged bulk carrier 77 nautical miles off Candon, Ilocos Sur Tuesday night.

The suspected Bangladeshi-flagged bulk carrier departed Changshu, China, going to Muara Berau, Indonesia, when the maritime incident occurred.

Taiwan Coast Guard Attache Commander Arthur Yang coordinated the collision with the PCG Command Center, leading to the immediate deployment of BRP Malapascua to assist Sheng Feng No. 12 which had five Indonesian and two Taiwanese crew.

Yang said the vessel needs portable pumps to draw out seawater as it incurred damages at its bow.

The PCG said Sheng Feng No. 12 is at Salomague Port in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur. PCG