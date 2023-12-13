「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Two hurt as fire hits Tondo slum area

Two people were hurt while more than 100 houses were gutted in a fire in Tondo on Tuesday morning.

Based on the initial report, the fire razed the residential area in Happyland along Road 10 in Tondo around 3 am.

The Bureau of Fire (BFP) National Capital Region (NCR) identified the victims as a 16-year old who was hospitalized after losing consciousness and Smokey Mountain volunteer Christian Gracio, 21, who had a small laceration at his left arm.

The fire reached the 4th alarm at 4:16 am before it was declared under control around 6:23 am and finally extinguished by 6:57 am.

The arson investigators are still trying to determine the cost of fire as well as the estimated cost of damage to properties due to the incident. Robina Asido/DMS

