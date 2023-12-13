Marcos orders creation of 'Task Force El Nino' to mitigate its effect

President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday ordered the creation of a coordinating body to consolidate all measures to mitigate the impacts of the El Nino phenomenon, which is expected to persist until the end of the second quarter of 2024.

In a sectoral meeting in Malacanang, Marcos said the task force will be led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) under the Office of the President.

“We’ll have to organize first the task force,” Marcos said.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) reports showed that 65 provinces across the country have potential for drought, while there are around six provinces with potential for dry spell.

Based on its forecast, the impact of El Nino will worsen in January 2024, with 11 provinces expected to experience drought.

The President stressed the need to prioritize efforts based on short-term and long-term interventions of the government.

Based on the National Action Plan for El Nino, the government has identified five sectors where plans and activities are being laid out to mitigate the effects of El Nino, namely in water, food, power, health, and public safety.

Marcos also told officials to encourage the public to take part in the government efforts. He stressed the need for a massive information campaign that would remind the people to conserve resources, such as water and energy. DMS